Georgia Tech police launch advanced emergency response system

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 12, 2025 8:35am EDT
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech's new emergency response system

Georgia Tech has launched a new emergency response system. When someone calls 911, dispatchers are able to track real-time data associated with the call.

The Brief

    • Georgia Tech Police Department has launched a new emergency response system to enhance first responder efficiency.
    • 911 dispatchers can access real-time data, including live video feeds and precise caller locations, but only if the caller opts in.
    • Georgia Tech Police is the first in Georgia to test this advanced emergency response technology.

ATLANTA - The Georgia Tech Police Department has introduced a cutting-edge emergency response system designed to improve situational awareness and first responder efficiency.

What we know:

When someone dials 911, dispatchers can now access real-time data, including live video feeds and precise caller locations, allowing for quicker and more informed emergency response. However, this feature is entirely permission-based—callers must actively opt in, and the system does not track locations beyond the duration of the emergency call.

What they're saying:

Georgia Tech Police is the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to implement this system, positioning itself at the forefront of emergency response technology.

The Source

  The above story is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

