Georgia Tech police launch advanced emergency response system
ATLANTA - The Georgia Tech Police Department has introduced a cutting-edge emergency response system designed to improve situational awareness and first responder efficiency.
What we know:
When someone dials 911, dispatchers can now access real-time data, including live video feeds and precise caller locations, allowing for quicker and more informed emergency response. However, this feature is entirely permission-based—callers must actively opt in, and the system does not track locations beyond the duration of the emergency call.
What they're saying:
Georgia Tech Police is the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to implement this system, positioning itself at the forefront of emergency response technology.