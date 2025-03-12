Georgia Tech police launch advanced emergency response system

The Brief Georgia Tech Police Department has launched a new emergency response system to enhance first responder efficiency. 911 dispatchers can access real-time data, including live video feeds and precise caller locations, but only if the caller opts in. Georgia Tech Police is the first in Georgia to test this advanced emergency response technology.



The Georgia Tech Police Department has introduced a cutting-edge emergency response system designed to improve situational awareness and first responder efficiency.

What we know:

When someone dials 911, dispatchers can now access real-time data, including live video feeds and precise caller locations, allowing for quicker and more informed emergency response. However, this feature is entirely permission-based—callers must actively opt in, and the system does not track locations beyond the duration of the emergency call.

What they're saying:

Georgia Tech Police is the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to implement this system, positioning itself at the forefront of emergency response technology.