Fire Marshal issue 'All clear' on Georgia Tech campus following 'HVAC issue' at O'Keefe building

Officials said it's safe to return to a building on the Georgia Tech campus after police evacuated the building Wednesday morning.

Police cleared the O'Keefe building for an "HVAC issue" at around 10 a.m.

Police said the Fire Marshal responded to investigate and said there was no threat and the issue was resolved after about 45 minutes.

The O'Keefe building, located between 6th Street and 8th Street, has some classrooms and is connected to a gymnasium where the Georgia Tech volleyball team hosts matches.

The cause of the issues and specifics are unclear.