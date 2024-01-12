Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
9
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:15 AM EST, Oconee County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County

Georgia Tech researchers develop computing breakthrough with new semiconductor

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia Tech
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Researchers at Georgia Tech have successfully created the world's first functional semiconductor made from graphene.

The material is a single sheet of carbon atoms that are held together by the strongest bonds currently known by science.

The school says the discovery "throws open the door to a new way of doing electronics."

The graphene-based semiconductors could replace silicon, the material that is used in nearly all modern electronics and is getting close to the limit of its computational power.

The group of researchers from Atlanta and Tianjin, China was led by Walter de Heer, a professor of physics at Georgia Tech. He told the university that he's been exploring the possibilities for the material in electronics for more than two decades.

"We were motivated by the hope of introducing three special properties of graphene into electronics," he said. "It's an extremely robust material, one that can handle very large currents, and can do so without heating up and falling apart."

The team says their measurements show their semiconductor has 10 times greater mobility than silicon - which can lead to much faster computing.

"It's like driving on a gravel road versus driving on a freeway," de Heer said. "It's more efficient, it doesn't heat up as much, and it allows for higher speeds so that the electrons can move faster."

De Heer called the discovery "a Wright brothers moment.

"They built a plane that could fly 300 feet through the air. But the skeptics asked why the world would need flight when it already had fast trains and boats. But they persisted, and it was the beginning of a technology that can take people across oceans," he said.

It's the first and only two-dimensional semiconductor in the world that could be used in nanoelectronics, the university said.