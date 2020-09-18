Georgia Tech, Georgia State to welcome fans Saturday with COVID precautions

For the first time in months, fans will be able to watch a live sporting event in person this weekend.

Both Georgia Tech and Georgia State will allow fans in the stands for their first home games of the season.

"Every area throughout the stadium has been touched to make sure that we're creating the safest possible environment for our student-athletes, our coaches our fans, everybody in attendance," explained Georgia State Associate Athletic Director for Communications Mike Holmes. "So they have a good time, but it's still at the same point remembering we [have to] be safe during these times."

Holmes said they usually host about 25,000 fans per game. They have not set a limit for how many fans will be allowed in on Saturday, but will track the number of people inside Center Parc Stadium.

"We could open up additional areas to keep people socially distant," said Holmes.

Georgia Tech has limited their seating to just 20% or about 11,000 fans. They have set up social-distanced "clusters" of fans inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Advertisement

Both schools will utilize contactless, digital tickets and walk-through metal detectors at all their gates and they have banned tailgating outside the events.

"We're asking our fans to set a good example," said Georgia Tech Athletic Director Todd Stansbury. "We obviously want to show that Georgia Tech can do this and we can do it the right way."

Georgia State Panthers fans can click here to learn about the university's plans.

