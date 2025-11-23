Georgia Tech falls to Pitt, ending ACC title hopes

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Ja'Kyrian Turner #25 of the Pittsburgh Panthers breaks the tackle from E.J. Lightsey #2 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Brief Georgia Tech’s 42-28 loss to Pitt ended its ACC championship hopes. Quarterback Haynes King threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. The defeat snapped a 10-game home winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium.



The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were eliminated from ACC championship contention after entering Saturday night’s game with a win-and-in scenario.

What we know:

The Jackets lost 42-28 to Pitt, ending their hopes of reaching the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game.

Haynes King completed 27 of 41 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns, both to Isiah Canion, but also threw two interceptions. King, who entered the night as the national leader in total offense, added 76 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Pitt’s defense accomplished what no other opponent had done all season — forcing two turnovers. King had only thrown two interceptions all year prior to Saturday and hadn’t thrown two in a single game since 2023 at Clemson.

Dig deeper:

The loss was Georgia Tech’s first home defeat since 2023, snapping a 10-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

What's next:

Georgia Tech faces Georgia on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.