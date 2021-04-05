Georgia students develop device to fight human trafficking

Human trafficking has become a major problem around the world, but students at one Georgia middle school are developing a plan to help combat the issue.

Tucker Middle School was named a semifinalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which encourages students to solve real-world issues using STEM.

"STEM is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It's more than that, it's' facilitated learning. Kids are challenged to create solutions to problems," eighth-grade STEM instructor Nathan Williams said.

Williams says one of his students came up with the idea, but each of them helped put the plan together to make it a success.

"Seeing all the people on social media talk about their experiences with sexual assault and human trafficking, it made me realize this situation needs more attention than it's getting," student Kayla Armstrong said. "I wanted to bring more attention to this problem in our community."

Advertisement

The idea is that the device can be installed like a fire alarm in airplane bathrooms that triggers a silent alarm to alert flight attendants, pilots, and the authorities.

The device will also release an adhesive for the victim to wear so that they can be tracked after getting off the plane.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The students have already earned $15,000 in technology and classroom supplies, but they say the true reward is helping others.

"I'm definitely excited to see if we can actually save some lives," Armstrong said.

Tuesday, the students will find out if they are top 10 finalists. If so, they win a total of $65,000.

They'll then go on to pitch their project to a panel of Samsung judges who are searching for the national winner.

The grand prize is $130,000.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.