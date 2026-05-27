Georgia students advance in National Spelling Bee

The Brief Two Georgia students advanced to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Sarv Dharavane of Dunwoody and Sreeya Lakkimsetti of Columbia County survived the Round 3 written test. The semifinals are set for Wednesday night, with finals scheduled for Thursday.



Two Georgia students are moving on to the quarterfinals of the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Twelve-year-old returning finalist Sarv Dharavane of Peachtree Middle School in Dunwoody and 13-year-old Sreeya Lakkimsetti of Columbia County both advanced after making it through the first three rounds of competition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia students competing at national spelling bee

The students were among 95 spellers who survived the written test in Round 3 to continue in the national competition.

The spelling bee resumed Wednesday morning, with semifinals scheduled for later in the evening. The finals are set for Thursday night.