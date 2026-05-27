Georgia students advance in National Spelling Bee
ATLANTA - Two Georgia students are moving on to the quarterfinals of the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
What we know:
Twelve-year-old returning finalist Sarv Dharavane of Peachtree Middle School in Dunwoody and 13-year-old Sreeya Lakkimsetti of Columbia County both advanced after making it through the first three rounds of competition.
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The students were among 95 spellers who survived the written test in Round 3 to continue in the national competition.
The spelling bee resumed Wednesday morning, with semifinals scheduled for later in the evening. The finals are set for Thursday night.