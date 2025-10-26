Georgia stroke survivor faces losing SNAP benefits amid shutdown

The Brief Wandalon Ezzard survived multiple strokes, but now worries she won't be able to eat if her SNAP benefits end. More than 1.4 million Georgias could be affected come Nov. 1, if the shutdown continues. South Fulton Councilman Jaceey Sebastian is sponsoring a food giveaway on Monday to help.



Wandalon Ezzard spends most of her days inside her home in Midtown Atlanta, resting in bed after suffering multiple strokes.

What they're saying:

"As you can see, I am down. I’ve had multiple strokes," she said.

Unable to work, Ezzard depends on her monthly SNAP benefits to buy groceries. Her caregiver, Pam, delivers her food each week.

Now, she’s worried about how she’ll survive if those benefits stop coming. Federal officials have warned that if the government shutdown continues, funding for November SNAP payments may run out—leaving millions of Americans without assistance.

In Georgia, that could affect nearly 1.4 million residents, including more than 640,000 children.

"I’m having a hard enough time to try and make it every day," Ezzard said. "Without the food stamps, I just think it’s unfair, because they’re not considering us, the people who are disabled and unable to do for themselves. They’re not considering us."

For Ezzard, the uncertainty is overwhelming. She’s holding on to hope—and faith—that help won’t run out.

"I’m praying that the government will reopen," she said.

Big picture view:

Ezzard’s story reflects the growing fear among low-income families who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP. Nationwide, more than 42 million Americans depend on the program to help cover the cost of food each month.

As lawmakers in Washington remain deadlocked, local leaders are trying to help fill the gap. South Fulton Councilman Jaceey Sebastian is sponsoring a food giveaway Monday afternoon at 6000 Lynmark Way, off South Fulton Parkway and Cedargrove Road.

"While things are happening in Washington D.C., especially at a federal level, it’s affecting people’s daily lives tremendously here on the ground," Sebastian said.