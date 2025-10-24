Warning issued about SNAP benefits in Georgia as shutdown continues

article

The Brief Nearly 1.4 million Georgians could lose SNAP benefits as shutdown continues Advocates urge USDA to step in to prevent families from going hungry SNAP supports $3B in Georgia’s economy and reduces food insecurity by 30%



A major lifeline for families across Georgia is on the line as the federal government shutdown continues with no clear end in sight. Nearly 42 million Americans rely on monthly help buying groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP. But unless Congress reaches a deal soon, those benefits could be cut off starting Nov. 1.

In Georgia alone, nearly 1.4 million people — including more than 640,000 children — rely on SNAP to put food on the table.

What we know:

State officials say the USDA has warned that current federal funding cannot cover November’s payments if the shutdown continues. Families can still use the funds already on their cards for now, but EBT cards may stop working beginning Nov. 1. Click here to view your EBT card balance.

The impact goes far beyond individual families. SNAP reduces food insecurity by around 30% — helping families afford meals that might otherwise be out of reach. The program also injects more than $3 billion per year into Georgia’s economy, supporting over 2,300 grocery stores, big box chains, specialty shops and farmers markets statewide.

About 17% of rural Georgians rely on SNAP, compared to 11% in metro areas, meaning communities outside the big cities would feel the hit especially hard.

Advocates say USDA still has tools to help. If the shutdown continues, the agency must use all remaining emergency SNAP funds to provide at least partial benefits for November. It can also use the same discretionary powers that temporarily protected WIC earlier this month to fund full benefits — but decisions must be made fast to avoid disruptions.

What they're saying:

"SNAP is a critical lifeline for 1.4 million Georgians, including more than 640,000 children," said Ife Finch Floyd, Director of Economic Justice at the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. "If the administration can cover full or even partial SNAP benefits for November, it provides some certainty that families and individuals can go to the grocery store and buy the essentials and maybe something for Thanksgiving."

There’s another concern: new federal work requirements are set to kick in Nov. 1 — the same day benefits could stop — changes that could push millions off the program over the next decade.

Georgia DHS says it understands how vital SNAP is and is closely monitoring the situation. Officials urge recipients to shop ahead now for critical groceries and check their balances using the ConnectEBT app or website. Updates will be posted at dhs.georgia.gov.

Meanwhile, funding for WIC — which supports pregnant women, infants, and young children — may only last a few more weeks.

What's next:

For now, thousands of Georgia families are left waiting — and worrying — about what comes next.

