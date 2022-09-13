Georgia State University's new Convocation Center set to finally open Thursday

article

The wait is almost over. Georgia State University is scheduled to open its brand new Convocation Center in Summerhill this Thursday.

The new facility is GSU's latest addition. The Convocation Center has a seating capacity of 8,000 and can host large-scale events, like commencement and concerts.

It's also the brand-new home of the Georgia State Panthers men's and women's basketball teams.

Construction first began on the 6-acre site in November 2020.

On Friday, the center will host its first scheduled event: a special honoring ceremony for GSU's eighth president, Dr. M. Brian Blake.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.