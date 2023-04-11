GSU holds townhall addressing students' concerns and laying out safety plan

From shootings to street racers taking over intersections close to campus, Georgia State University says it will be making changes to address its students safety concerns. University leaders highlighted some of the recent changes they've already made during a campus safety town hall with students Tuesday evening.

"We have new high speed gates, we've got swipe access on the doors, lights and mirrors," said L. Jared Abramson, Executive Vice President and COO of GSU. "We even closed one of the decks because we weren't able to secure it to our satisfaction."

"The first thing we did was dealt with the racers and put down steel plates around the housing corridors," GSU Chief of Police Anthony Coleman said.

The Atlanta City Council says it's also working to make the housing area a "no cruise zone."

"The city of Atlanta has agreed to put some additional license plate readers down there."

Some students who attended responded with criticism. Others asked questions, and some even made suggestions.

"I appreciate how candid Georgia State University has been within this process of really recognizing students are hurt and students are concerned however, I feel that it's a little too late," said student Toni Odejimi.

"I definitely feel like they've been trying to give a response to students who are concerned about the safety events and concerned about the shootings and things happening by the racetrack. So, I'm glad they had they this, and I feel that no matter what, they're not going to make anyone happy," said student Casey Purser.