7 arrested after chaotic weekend near Georgia State University, students worry about safety

Georgia State University students say they are concerned about their safety following a tumultuous weekend near campus.

On Saturday, an intersection was taken over by street racers . On Sunday, in the span of two hours, two people were shot about a block away from each other .

Georgia State University Police Chief Anthony Coleman said while they were not anticipating the crowd, it seemed undeterred by the presence of his officers.

"We were just not expecting what we saw Downtown," Chief Coleman said. "Police were in 30 feet of one [of the shootings] and police were 50 yards from the other. The police presence was there, we’re going to definitely increase our police presence."

Videos shared to social media show people jumping on a blue car caught in the meetup.

"Somebody like jumping on somebody’s car caving it in, breaking it in, I was like wow," said Jordan Morris, who was nearby.

Atlanta Police said seven people were arrested over the weekend, including a driver with an AR-15. Coleman said the driver of a car that was being jumped on opened fire.

"We are in the heart of the city, and we have a lot of outside influencers. What happened in this situation was it was broadcast on social media. There were parties at these locations. Come down here and hang out," he said. "That’s what people did."

Every student FOX 5 spoke to Sunday night and Monday said they were on alert following the weekend's events.

"Usually when I go out now, I always make sure I’m at least with a friend that has classes nearby with all the shootings happening," said Neil Baht, a sophomore.

"I don’t want to go out because if I do, I feel like I’ll probably end up in the hospital or something," GSU junior Eloisa Romero told FOX 5.

In response to the weekend's events, GSU's President Brian Blake sent a letter to students promising more patrols.

"This chaotic environment is unacceptable," the letter says, adding that they have restricted guest access to the dorms.

Chief Coleman said his investigators are in the process of reviewing video surveillance footage and social media posts to identify those who were involved. Blake said that law enforcement will "aggressively prosecute" those who committed crimes.