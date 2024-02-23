Georgia state trooper Chase Redner: Funeral plans announced after line of duty death

article

A funeral has been announced for Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chase Redner, who was killed in the line of duty while investigating a crash on Interstate 75 in Clayton County on Feb. 20.

ORIGINAL STORY: Georgia trooper killed while investigating crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Trooper Redner was investigating a fatal crash involving an employee for the Georgia Department of Transportation when the trooper was struck by a vehicle. Authorities have not released any details about the driver of the car or said if charges are pending.

Who was Chase Redner

According to Redner's obituary, he had a "servant's heart," which led him to graduate from University of North Georgia in 2017 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He then went on to graduate from the 103rd Trooper School with the Georgia State Patrol.

Redner reportedly loved serving his state and country through his role as a state trooper and was a member of the Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team.

The trooper loved soccer and the Atlanta United and enjoyed spending time in nature. He also loved animals and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Stancil-Redner of Dahlonega, GA, his fiancé, Leah Owens, of Cumming, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation and funeral details

Visitation for Redner will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Darby Funeral Home in Canton. The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at Canton First Baptist Church. Services will be streamed by the funeral home for those unable to attend.

On Wednesday, his body was escorted from GBI's headquarters to the funeral home by various members of local law enforcement.

Second GSP trooper death this year

This is the second Georgia trooper to be killed in the line of duty in less than a month. Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar died after a crash on Sunday, Jan. 28, while attempting to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85. Cenescar's vehicle left the road and struck an embankment. Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures before he was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital where he passed away.

Cenescar was born in Haiti and was inspired by his aunt to pursue his law enforcement career, despite aspiring to be an astronaut.

He was laid to rest earlier this month.