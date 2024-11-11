Georgia State student arrested, two at-large after dormitory armed robbery

The Brief GSU Police arrested a student involved in an armed robbery at Piedmont Central dormitory, with two accomplices still at large. The robbery incident, which led to the apprehension of suspects, allegedly stemmed from a dispute over a stolen hoodie. Students expressed shock and concern over not being informed of the incident immediately, citing safety and communication issues. The accused student apparently recruited two non-GSU individuals to assist in retrieving the hoodie, resulting in the robbery. University Police acknowledge the incident was isolated, stating delayed notification was due to late reporting and the suspects having left the campus.



Georgia State University police say a student was arrested, and two others are on the run after an armed robbery in one of the school’s dorms on Oct. 30.

Investigators say it apparently all revolved around a hoodie.

Several GSU students were shocked at the crime they knew nothing about until FOX 5 asked them about it.

Georgia State Police’s Piedmont Central dormitory near the intersection of John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street in downtown Atlanta. (FOX 5)

GSU police say two students were robbed inside their room at the Piedmont Central dormitory near the intersection of John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street.

"I live here, so it's like to think that somebody could come in as easily as that and rob somebody," said Taylor Palmore, a GSU student.

Georgia State University police say a student accused another student of stealing her hoodie. There was some sort of argument and investigators say the first student called up two men who do not go to Georgia State to get it back.

Police say the first student brought the men up to rob that student and another one.

(Georgia State University Police Department)

Investigators say one of them was possibly armed, and It is unclear what they took.

"That's very scary," said Charliza Faulkner, a GSU student. "I never received a notification about that."

"I haven't felt unsafe, but I mean, I’ve seen emails about stuff happening around, but that's messed up," said Isaiah Obasi, a GSU Student.

(Georgia State University Police Department)

GSU Police say they arrested and charged the student who brought the men in, but so far will not identify her.

Investigators say they have also identified the two men in pictures posted online. Students have been left concerned that they were never told about the armed robbery in their building.

"The fact that GSU has not notified us is even crazier. You would think they would want us to be aware of your surroundings and know that something like this is going on," Palmore said.

(Georgia State University Police Department)

Investigators say the crime was not random and was isolated. GSU Police say they did not send out a notification because they were not notified until two hours after the crime and the people involved had already left campus.

"I wish they notified us because stuff like that can be very scary, especially to me and like parents," Faulkner said.

Students say they wish they were notified about this even though police say this was an isolated incident and hope policies change going forward.