Georgia State Patrol competing in 2024 'Best-Looking Cruiser' contest

The Georgia State Patrol is trying its luck at winning the annual America's Best-Looking Cruiser calendar contest.

The contest, which is now in its 11th year, is a competition that relies on votes to determine which state has the best-looking patrol vehicles.

Georgia's entry this year features a classic-looking Mustang flanked by the newer model state troopers use.

Both are parked on the iconic track at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.

Georgia's entry for the 2024 America's Best-Looking Cruiser contest. (Georgia Department of Public Safety)

Supporters can help Georgia come out on top by voting online.

You can find out how to vote and see the other contestants here.