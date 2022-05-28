Georgia state legislative races head to June runoffs

One Georgia state Senate seat and as many as 10 state House seats are headed to runoffs on June 21 after a majority of voters couldn’t choose a party nominee on Tuesday.

Banker Mike Hodges and former state House member Jeff Jones will contend for the Republican nomination in Senate District 3 on the Georgia coast, covering all of Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn and McIntosh counties and part of Ware County.

If current results hold through certification, there could be 10 runoffs in House districts:

Republican incumbent Sheri Gilligan, a sometime critic of House Speaker David Ralston, appears to have fallen short of a majority in House District 24 in southwestern Forsyth County. The Associated Press says the race is too close to call. Gilligan would face Carter Barrett if there is a runoff.

In House District 28 in northern Forsyth and western Hall counties, a newly drawn open seat, Republicans Brent Cox and Julie Tressler advanced to a runoff from a six-way primary. The seat had been held by Republican Timothy Barr, who lost a congressional primary.

Republican Derrick McCollum may missed a majority in House District 30 in southern Hall and northeastern Gwinnett counties in another race that’s too close to call. He could be headed to runoff against Whitney Pimentel.

In south Cobb County, Democrats Monica DeLancy and Terry Cummings advanced to a runoff from a five-way primary, seeking a House District 39, which has been held by retiring Democrat Erica Thomas.

Republican Betsy Kramer advanced to a runoff in House District 50 in the north Fulton city of Johns Creek. Narender Reddy leads for the second spot, although it’s too close to call.

In House District 61 in southern Fulton and northeastern Douglas counties, Democratic incumbent Roger Bruce was forced to a runoff. Rashaun Kemp leads for the second spot, although it’s too close to call.

Democrats Imani Barnes and Jacqueline Adams are in a runoff for an open seat in House District 86, which stretches from Clarkston into southern DeKalb County.

Democrats Saira Draper and Michelle Schreiner advanced to a runoff in House District 90 in southwestern DeKalb County, including parts of Atlanta. The open seat had been held by Democrat Bee Nguyen, who is running for secretary of state , and Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams before her.

Republicans Lauren Daniel and Noelle Kahaian moved to a runoff in House District 117, a newly drawn district in Henry and Spalding counties.

In Glynn County, Republicans Rick Townsend and Bob Duncan moved to a runoff in a seat now held by retiring Republican Don Hogan.

In a final race that’s too close to call, Democratic activist Nabilah Islam holds a slim majority over state Rep. Beth Moore in a two-way contest for the nomination in state Senate District 7 in southwestern Gwinnett County.

Officials will certify vote totals and winners in coming days.

In other notable results, Republican incumbent Bonnie Rich of Suwanee lost to fellow Republican incumbent David Clark of Buford in House District 100 in parts of Gwinnett, Hall and Forsyth counties. Rich had headed House redistricting efforts, and thus lost a district she had drawn for herself after Clark, who had said he was stepping down, decided to run again. Clark had openly rebelled against Ralston.

A series of other House Republican incumbents, including Martin Momtahan of Dallas and Alan Powell of Hartwell, easily turned back right-wing challengers.

In the Snellville area of Gwinnett County, Democratic incumbent Shelly Hutchinson beat fellow incumbent Rebecca Mitchell after the two were drawn together during redistricting.

Similarly, Republican incumbent Danny Mathis of Cochran beat incumbent Robert Pruitt of Eastman after the two were drawn into a new House District 149, which includes Wilkinson, Twiggs, Bleckley, Dodge counties, and part of Telfair County.