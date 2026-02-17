Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor wins monobob gold at 41
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta native has made Olympic history.
What we know:
Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, of Douglasville won the gold medal in women’s monobob at the Milan Cortina Games on Monday night, according to the International Olympic Committee.
The IOC said Meyers Taylor is now the oldest Olympian to win a gold medal in an individual event. The victory was also her sixth career Olympic medal and her first Olympic title, according to FOX News.