Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor wins monobob gold at 41

The Brief Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, won gold in women’s monobob at the Milan Cortina Games. The Douglasville native became the oldest Olympic gold medalist in an individual event, per the IOC. The win marked her sixth career Olympic medal and first Olympic title.



A metro Atlanta native has made Olympic history.

What we know:

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, of Douglasville won the gold medal in women’s monobob at the Milan Cortina Games on Monday night, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC said Meyers Taylor is now the oldest Olympian to win a gold medal in an individual event. The victory was also her sixth career Olympic medal and her first Olympic title, according to FOX News.