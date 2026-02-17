Expand / Collapse search

Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor wins monobob gold at 41

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 17, 2026 8:24am EST
Douglasville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States (C), Silver medalist Laura Nolte of Team Germany (L), and Bronze medalist Kaillie Armbruster Humphries of Team United States celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Mon

The Brief

    • Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, won gold in women’s monobob at the Milan Cortina Games.
    • The Douglasville native became the oldest Olympic gold medalist in an individual event, per the IOC.
    • The win marked her sixth career Olympic medal and first Olympic title.

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta native has made Olympic history.

What we know:

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, of Douglasville won the gold medal in women’s monobob at the Milan Cortina Games on Monday night, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC said Meyers Taylor is now the oldest Olympian to win a gold medal in an individual event. The victory was also her sixth career Olympic medal and her first Olympic title, according to FOX News.

The Source

  • Information for this story comes from FOX News 

