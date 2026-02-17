Braves' Ozzie Albies delivers fish tank surprise to Marietta students
MARIETTA, Ga. - Ozzie Albies made a splash off the field with a surprise delivery to students at a metro Atlanta school.
What we know:
MLB shared that the Atlanta Braves second baseman visited Lockheed Elementary School in Marietta with a fully stocked fish tank and a goldfish he raised himself, after students asked him to recommend a fish for their classroom.
The students named their new class pet "Sandy," inspired by the show "SpongeBob," according to MLB. Albies has said he developed a love for aquatic life growing up in Curaçao and keeps multiple tanks at home in Atlanta.