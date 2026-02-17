Braves' Ozzie Albies delivers fish tank surprise to Marietta students

The Brief Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies delivered a fully stocked fish tank and a goldfish he raised to Lockheed Elementary in Marietta. The visit followed students asking Albies to recommend a fish for their classroom, MLB said. Students named the class pet "Sandy," a nod to "SpongeBob," according to the MLB post.



Ozzie Albies made a splash off the field with a surprise delivery to students at a metro Atlanta school.

What we know:

MLB shared that the Atlanta Braves second baseman visited Lockheed Elementary School in Marietta with a fully stocked fish tank and a goldfish he raised himself, after students asked him to recommend a fish for their classroom.

The students named their new class pet "Sandy," inspired by the show "SpongeBob," according to MLB. Albies has said he developed a love for aquatic life growing up in Curaçao and keeps multiple tanks at home in Atlanta.