Braves' Ozzie Albies delivers fish tank surprise to Marietta students

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 17, 2026 9:52am EST
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies delivered a fully stocked fish tank and a goldfish he raised to Lockheed Elementary in Marietta.



MARIETTA, Ga. - Ozzie Albies made a splash off the field with a surprise delivery to students at a metro Atlanta school.

What we know:

MLB shared that the Atlanta Braves second baseman visited Lockheed Elementary School in Marietta with a fully stocked fish tank and a goldfish he raised himself, after students asked him to recommend a fish for their classroom.

The students named their new class pet "Sandy," inspired by the show "SpongeBob," according to MLB. Albies has said he developed a love for aquatic life growing up in Curaçao and keeps multiple tanks at home in Atlanta.

The Source

  • Information for this story was shared by the MLB. 

