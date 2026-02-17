Former Braves' manager Brian Snitker honored by governor

article

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp issued an official commendation to former Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker. Snitker returned to Atlanta to receive the honor while serving as a team adviser during spring training, according to reports. Snitker spent nearly 50 seasons in the organization and led the Braves to a World Series title.



Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an official commendation to former Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, recognizing what the honor describes as Snitker’s impact on the state and "Braves Country."

Snitker has been spending time with the team during spring training in his new role as an adviser, but made a special trip back to Atlanta to receive the commendation, the reports said.

Snitker spent nearly five decades with the Braves organization and led the team to a World Series championship as manager.