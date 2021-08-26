Georgia State expands football parking restrictions at Center Parc Stadium

To prevent spillover football traffic from going into downtown neighborhoods, parking restrictions are being expanded around the Georgia State University venue.

Center Parc Stadium, which sits five blocks from the state Capitol, also has several residential neighborhoods surrounding it.

And college football begins this weekend.

Here are the rules.

Fans will need to park in an authorized lot.

On neighborhood streets, unless you have a friend who can give you a guest decal, do not park there.

Fines will start at $75.00. They can go as high as $1,000.00.

The parking situation has grown worse due to university construction that has taken place. The development has significantly reduced the land for private parking.

The best advice may be to take MARTA or rideshare.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

