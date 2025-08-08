Georgia special tax refunds: 90% of refunds issued so far

The Brief Georgia has issued more than $1 billion in surplus tax refunds, with nearly 3 million payments sent so far. About 90% of expected refunds have been distributed; remaining payments are still being processed. Taxpayers who filed 2024 extensions will receive refunds in October, and others can check status online.



Georgia has issued more than $1 billion in extra tax refunds so far this year, according to the state Department of Revenue.

What we know:

Lawmakers approved the surplus refunds earlier this year, and nearly 3 million payments have already been sent — about 90% of the total refunds the state expects to issue.

Residents who have not yet received their payment are advised not to worry.

If a taxpayer filed for an extension on their 2024 return, the refund is expected to be sent in October.

Those who did not request an extension but still haven’t received the money can check the status on the Department of Revenue’s website.

The backstory:

The refunds were authorized when Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 112 in April. Eligible Georgia residents can receive a one-time refund ranging from $250 to $500, depending on their filing status. In order to qualify, residents must have filed taxes in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the taxpayer must not owe any money to the state.

PREVIOUS STORIES