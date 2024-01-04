Georgia special elections to replace Sen. Mike Dugan and Rep. Barry Fleming set for February

article

Special elections have been set for Feb. 13 to fill vacancies in the Georgia state Senate and House.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the date for elections to fill the Senate District 30 seat west of Atlanta and the House District 125 seat near Augusta.

Republican Mike Dugan resigned from the Senate seat on Thursday to run for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District. Officials couldn't immediately say Thursday whether the race would be run using district lines lawmakers drew in 2021, or the new lines they drew last month to satisfy a federal court order. The two maps include all of Haralson County in the district, but different parts of Carroll, Paulding and Douglas counties.

Dugan was first elected in 2012. After rising to majority leader, he lost a race for Senate president pro tem, the chamber's top position. On Wednesday, he announced he's running to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson.

Republican Barry Fleming resigned from the House after Kemp appointed him to serve as a superior court judge in Columbia County. He initially won three terms, starting in 2002. Fleming left the House to run unsuccessfully for Congress in 2008, but won reelection in 2012 and served until he resigned.

Qualifying for the races is set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Members of all parties will run together in the special elections with no primaries to select nominees. If no one wins a majority on Feb. 13, the top two candidates would advance to a runoff on March 12, the same day as Georgia's presidential primary.