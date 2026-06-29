Georgia spa shooter Robert Long due in Fulton court Monday
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FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Robert Aaron Long is expected back in court Monday in the Fulton County case stemming from the 2021 metro Atlanta spa shootings.
What we know:
Long is accused of killing four people at two Atlanta spas. He is already serving life in prison after pleading guilty to killing four other people at a spa in Woodstock in Georgia.
The Fulton County case was previously delayed because Long did not have the two defense attorneys required in a death penalty case. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.