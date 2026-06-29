Georgia spa shooter Robert Long due in Fulton court Monday

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The Brief Robert Long is scheduled to appear in Fulton County court Monday. He is accused of killing four people at two Atlanta spas in 2021. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.



Robert Aaron Long is expected back in court Monday in the Fulton County case stemming from the 2021 metro Atlanta spa shootings.

What we know:

Long is accused of killing four people at two Atlanta spas. He is already serving life in prison after pleading guilty to killing four other people at a spa in Woodstock in Georgia.

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The Fulton County case was previously delayed because Long did not have the two defense attorneys required in a death penalty case. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.