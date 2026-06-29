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Georgia spa shooter Robert Long due in Fulton court Monday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Robert Long
Published June 29, 2026 6:05 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 6:05 AM EDT
article

Robert Aaron Long (FOX 5 Atlanta photo)

The Brief

    • Robert Long is scheduled to appear in Fulton County court Monday.
    • He is accused of killing four people at two Atlanta spas in 2021.
    • Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Robert Aaron Long is expected back in court Monday in the Fulton County case stemming from the 2021 metro Atlanta spa shootings.

What we know:

Long is accused of killing four people at two Atlanta spas. He is already serving life in prison after pleading guilty to killing four other people at a spa in Woodstock in Georgia.

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The Fulton County case was previously delayed because Long did not have the two defense attorneys required in a death penalty case. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.

The Source

  • Information for above story comes from previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta and court documents. 

Robert LongAtlanta-area spa shootingsCrime and Public SafetyNews