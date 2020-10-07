Georgia sheriff's 'Operation Bold Heart' ends with over 200 arrested

A law enforcement special operation has ended with over 200 suspects under arrest in one Georgia county.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it began the two-month-long "Operation Bold Heart" in August after they noticed the number of violent crimes rising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the direction of the Gang Unit, the operation identified and targeted individuals officials say were most likely to engage in violent acts and areas where violent criminal behavior was known to have taken place.

In the two months, deputies arrested 229 people and seized 135 firearms.

Officials tell FOX 5 that as a result of the operation and involvement from the community, September saw zero homicides in Bibb County.

“Our community can be very proud of the work of these brave law enforcement professionals,” Bibb Sheriff David Davis said. “Their efforts, along with a strong partnership with our residents, will continue to foster a safer Macon-Bibb County.”

According to officials, 25% of homicides in the county were found to be related to drugs, with 56% of those deaths occurring in areas with a history of violent crime and drug activity.

