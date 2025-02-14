Georgia sets record with $53.1 billion in exports, outpacing national growth

article

The Brief Georgia’s exports increased 6.4% to $53.1 billion in 2024 , surpassing the national growth rate of 2.3%. The state ranks sixth in the U.S. for total trade value , facilitating $198.7 billion in global trade. Small businesses play a significant role , with over 87% of Georgia exporters being small enterprises.



Georgia achieved a record-breaking $53.1 billion in exports in 2024, marking a 6.4% year-over-year increase—well above the national average of 2.3%. The state moved up to sixth in the nation for total trade value, reinforcing its status as a global trade hub.

What we know:

Georgia’s export industry reached new heights in 2024, with the state recording $53.1 billion in exports. This growth represents a 6.4% increase over the previous year, outpacing the national average of 2.3%. The state also moved up a rank to become the sixth-largest in the U.S. for total trade value, handling $198.7 billion in trade with 222 countries and territories.

Top Exports:

Civilian aircraft and parts remain Georgia’s No. 1 export.

Motor vehicles, computers, telephone sets, and medical devices also contribute significantly to the state’s export portfolio.

Georgia maintains a robust presence in global markets, with representatives in key countries. These markets accounted for 66% of exports and 83% of bilateral trade in 2024.

Why you should care:

The state’s booming export industry highlights Georgia’s critical role in the global economy. Key reasons why this growth matters:

Economic Benefits: The increased export activity translates to more jobs, higher tax revenue, and a stronger local economy.

Small Business Growth: With over 87% of exporters being small businesses, Georgia’s infrastructure supports entrepreneurs and local companies in reaching global markets.

Strategic Investments: Georgia’s extensive logistics network, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Port of Savannah, ensures efficient movement of goods worldwide.

The backstory:

Georgia has long been a leader in international trade, leveraging its strategic location and robust infrastructure to attract businesses. The state is home to:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – The world’s busiest and most efficient airport.

Port of Savannah – The fastest-growing and third-busiest container gateway in the U.S.

Port of Brunswick – A key hub for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo.

The Georgia Ports Authority recently reported twelve consecutive months of year-over-year container volume growth, contributing to the state’s overall export success.

What's next:

With this momentum, Georgia aims to continue its upward trajectory in international trade. The state plans to:

Expand its global presence: Strengthening partnerships and representation in key markets.

Support small businesses: Offering expert guidance on export strategies and access to top-tier infrastructure.

Maintain strategic investments: Ensuring efficient operations at ports, airports, and railways to meet increasing demand.