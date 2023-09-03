Georgia senators to tour hurricane damage in south Georgia Sunday

Georgia senators John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are planning to survey Hurricane Idalia damage in Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

They plan to meet with local leaders and volunteers.

On Thursday, both senators sent a letter to President Biden asking to deploy federal assistance as quickly as possible after Gov. Brian Kemp requested funds.

So far, the president has not responded.

The storm left a path of destruction in cities across southern parts of the Peach State, like Valdosta.

"If you were in the path of this hurricane, it was devastating," Kemp said. "People here, many say this is the worst storm they've ever seen."

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane and was eventually downgraded to a tropical storm before it headed back out to sea. The storm left 227,000 customers in Lowndes County without power. At least one man was killed when a tree fell on him.

