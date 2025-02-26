Georgia Senate wants further boost to spending on Hurricane Helene relief

The Brief Georgia's state Senate voted 55-1 to pass House Bill 67, aiming to increase spending on Hurricane Helene relief, including $100 million each for low-interest loans to farmers and timber cleanup. The Senate proposes a $25 million fund for charities to provide grants to individuals affected by the storm, surpassing the House's $10 million plan for rural communities. The relief efforts could lead to Georgia spending over $850 million, with potential tax breaks for farmers and timber growers pushing costs above $1 billion.



Georgia’s state Senate wants to boost spending on Hurricane Helene relief even more, including creating a grant program that could provide aid to individuals.

The state Senate voted 55-1 Wednesday to pass House Bill 67, which amends Georgia’s current state budget running through June 30.

The backstory:

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across eastern Georgia, causing over $5 billion in damage to the state's farming and forestry sectors. In response, Georgia's state Senate is pushing for increased spending on relief efforts, aiming to provide comprehensive aid to affected individuals and communities. The proposed measures include a grant program to assist those in need, reflecting the widespread impact of the storm beyond just farmers and timber owners.

What we know:

The Georgia state Senate recently voted 55-1 to pass House Bill 67, which seeks to amend the current state budget to allocate more funds for Hurricane Helene relief. The Senate's plan proposes $100 million each for low-interest loans to farmers and the cleanup of downed timber on private lands, surpassing the House's proposal by $50 million. Additionally, the Senate wants to establish a $25 million fund for charities to distribute grants to individuals affected by the storm, an increase from the House's $10 million plan for rural communities.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by residents, stating, "We have people who aren’t farmers. They aren’t timber owners. They’re not small governments themselves, but they’re still hurting too." He noted that in his district, many homes still have temporary blue tarps on their roofs due to unresolved insurance claims or a lack of available contractors.

By the numbers:

If the proposed measures are agreed upon, Georgia would spend over $850 million to support local governments and individuals in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Lawmakers are also considering tax breaks for farmers and timber growers, which could push relief costs above $1 billion. The overall state budget would see an increase to $40.6 billion in state funds, up from $36.1 billion, with additional billions coming from federal aid and other sources.

What they're saying:

The Senate's proposal includes an additional $50 million to cover the state and local share of debris removal costs. This comes after Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump declined requests for the federal government to cover 100% of these costs for six months, reducing the federal share to 75% after 120 days.

What's next:

Senators and representatives must now reconcile their differences on the bill before it can be presented to Governor Brian Kemp for approval or veto. The budget also includes provisions for a third round of income tax rebates, with refunds of up to $250 for single filers, $375 for single adults heading a household with dependents, and $500 for married couples filing jointly. Governor Kemp has proposed boosting overall spending by $4.4 billion, with $1.7 billion from increased revenue and $2.7 billion from the state's $16 billion surplus and reserves. Lawmakers will need to make cuts in other areas to accommodate these spending priorities, such as reducing the number of new modular prisons and adjusting debt repayment plans.

