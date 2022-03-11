Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Senate approves bill to limit 'divisive concepts' in schools

Georgia Senate approves legislation banning teaching of "divisive concepts"

The bill bans a series of topics from Georgia's public classrooms including the concept that the U.S. is inherently racist. The legislation must still go before the House for review.

ATLANTA - Voting along party lines, the Georgia Senate approved legislation Friday that bans the teaching of "divisive concepts" in public schools.

"We specifically defined nine divisive concepts we believe should never be used in our children's classrooms," state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, explained on the Senate floor.

The banned concepts include that the "United States of America and the State of Georgia are fundamentally or systematically racist," and that "an individual, solely because of his or her race, skin color or ethnicity is inherently racist or oppressive."

The bill contains language to clarify that it does not "prohibit the use of curriculum that addresses topics of slavery, racial or ethnic oppression, racial or ethnic segregation, or racial or ethnic discrimination."  

The legislation would also require school districts to develop a "complaint resolution policy" so that parents, students, school staff, local district attorneys and state lawmakers can submit a formal complaint to a school's principal.  

The bill also provides an opportunity for complainants to appeal to the local superintendent, school board and eventually the State Board of Education.  

GEORGIA HOUSE: BAN SOME RACE TEACHING, LIST PARENTS RIGHTS

Democrats argued that the bill is vague and will silence teachers on important topics.

"I think it is going to make their jobs harder," said state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson.  "We're at a time when we should be supporting them, trusting what they're teaching in the classroom and now we're asking our teachers to parse out conversations and to me, if I was a teacher, I would feel fearful."

Though Sen. Hatchett said he does not think the legislation will have a chilling effect on education.

"99.99% of teachers would not teach these concepts that we're trying to ban and I would encourage them to keep up the good work that they're doing around the state," said Sen. Hatchett.

The bill now heads to the House for its review.

