Georgia Secretary of State says he's "honored" to be banned from Russia

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger began his weekend with news he was one of 500 Americans barred from entering Russia for allegedly spreading "Russophobia."

"My inclusion on this list is deserved, and I appreciate them thinking of me," Raffensperger said, thanking the regime.

The list released by the Foreign Ministry Friday comes as a response to a new round of U.S.-issued sanctions. These new penalties include tighter restrictions on already-sanctioned people and companies involved in the war effort.

Former President Barack Obama, comedian Stephen Colbert, Sens. J.D. Vance, Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt, 45 members of U.S. House and former ambassadors to Russia John Tefft and Jon Huntsman are also included on the list.

"While I was previously unaware of my anti-Russian activities, I accept the verdict of Russia, whose commitment to truth, justice and the rule of law speaks for itself," said Raffensperger. "I can see where my commitment to free, fair and accurate elections, my tendency to speak truth to power and strong stance against war crimes would offend President Putin’s sensibilities. I accept that I’m not their cup of Russian tea."

He said he had no plan to respond further.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.