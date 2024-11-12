Georgia Sec. of State says election during certification day press conference

Over 5 million Georgians turned out to vote in the recent election, setting a new record and marking a significant achievement celebrated today at the State Capitol. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference in what many consider a "victory lap" for his office.

As of this afternoon, county election officials in all 159 counties are working to meet today's 5 p.m. deadline to certify results. Raffensperger attributed the successful election process to improvements made over the past six years by his office, along with the diligent efforts of local election officials.

He highlighted the resilience of election staff, who managed operations despite the challenges posed by over 60 bomb threats targeting Georgia on Election Day, which officials have determined were initiated by Russian operatives.

"Counties across Georgia will reconfirm the will of Georgia voters with certifications by 5 p.m. today," Raffensperger said. "I said from the beginning, some will be happy with the results, and some will be disappointed. But every single Georgian can rest assured that these election results truly reflect the will of Georgia's voters."

As for the state, the state must certify the results by Nov. 23.