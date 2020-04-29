Georgia restaurant shares funny video about resuming dine-in services

A north Georgia restaurant shared a lighthearted video on social media after the green light was given to start offering dine-in services again.

"After careful consideration and evaluation of the new restaurant guidelines, we have made a decision to continue doing takeout only," The Pink Pig said on Facebook, sharing a video of several employees practicing social distancing.

The Cherry Log barbecue restaurant said the video is meant to serve as humor during a time when there isn't much.

"We are not professional actors," the restaurant joked.

In the video, the server stands 6-feet away from his coworkers while attempting to serve them their meals. As a joke, he tossed them their drinks and threw their food at them.

The Pink Pig told FOX 5 they plan on reopening their dining room once the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

Advertisement

LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

"Hopefully not this weekend, but next," owners Jake and Samantha Callihan said. "We plan on being swamped when we do open the dining room and are just afraid of how we will handle all the people and stay within the guidelines."

RELATED: Georgia restaurants resume dine-in services

RESOURCES:

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts