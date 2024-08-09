Georgia Rep. Devan Seabaugh arrested after hitting bicyclist, statement released

article

Georgia House Rep. Devan Seabaugh was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly struck a bicyclist in Fulton County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

GSP says that troopers with the NightHawks North DUI Task Force responded to the crash on Memorial Drive at Park Avenue at 9:09 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle being driven by Seabaugh struck a bicyclist who was in a bicycle lane.

Seabaugh was taken into custody and transported to Atlanta City Jail.

At this time, it is not known what charges he is facing. FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to GSP, who said they can not release any information until reports are completed and approved, which typically takes 3 to 5 days.

Seabaugh was elected to the Georgia House during a special election in July 2021. He serves House District 34, which includes parts of West Cobb County and portions of both Marietta and Kennesaw.

Seabaugh said in a statement on his Facebook page that he is thankful that no one was hurt during the incident, and he looks forward to facts coming out and providing clarity to all concerned.

Seabaugh, who is a Republican, is up for reelection this year against Democrat Karl Gallegos. Their race will be on District 34 ballots in the Nov. 5 General Election.