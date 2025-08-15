Georgia removed from DOJ's new sanctuary list

The Brief The DOJ has removed all Georgia cities and counties from its sanctuary jurisdiction list after initially naming six in May. Local officials criticized the original list for errors and questioned how jurisdictions were selected. Georgia law has banned sanctuary policies since 2009, requiring annual compliance certification from municipalities.



The U.S. Department of Justice has removed all Georgia cities and counties from its list of so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, less than three months after initially naming six in the state.

What we know:

In May, federal officials identified Atlanta, Athens, and the counties of Fulton, DeKalb, Douglas and Athens-Clarke among more than 500 jurisdictions nationwide they claimed were not cooperating fully with immigration enforcement.

That list was quickly withdrawn after local leaders and law enforcement groups criticized its accuracy, noting multiple errors and misspellings. Officials from across the political spectrum questioned how the list was compiled, saying it did not reflect local policies.

The Trump administration has used the designation to single out governments it says are failing to support its immigration enforcement agenda.

According to a Department of Homeland Security official, the label is based on a combination of factors, including self-identification as a sanctuary jurisdiction, limits on information sharing with federal agencies, and legal protections for undocumented immigrants. The list is subject to regular review and can be updated at any time.

The latest version, released earlier this month, contains no Georgia localities.

Fulton County, which had been included in the earlier list, said it was never given a reason for the designation.

"Fulton County complies with state and federal laws, including Georgia law that bans sanctuary jurisdictions. Our law enforcement agencies cooperate fully with state and federal agencies in enforcement of applicable laws. Fulton County also uses the E-Verify platform in our hiring and procurement practices," the county said in a statement.

Sanctuary policies have been banned in Georgia since 2009. State law requires local governments to certify annually that they comply with immigration verification laws. Noncompliance can result in the loss of state funding, and public employees who ignore the statute can face criminal charges.