Report: Georgia ranks among worst states for railroad crossing crashes

article

A report says Georgia is one of the worst states for crashes at railroad crossings.

Based on numbers from 2021, the railroad safety group Operation Lifesavers found that the Peach State ranked only behind Texas and California for the most railroad crossing crashes in a year.

In total, the organization said over 130 people crashes were reported with eight deaths and 37 injuries.

Statistics from the Federal Railroad Administration says that there were nearly 2,150 crossing collisions, 234 fatalities, and 669 injuries across the country.

The report says there are more than 5,000 railroad crossings in Georgia.

However, less than half the crossings have gates and only a small percentage have flashing lights.S.

