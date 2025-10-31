Georgia PSC election draws unusual attention as voters head to polls

The Brief After a long court battle, a special election to fill two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission is underway. Incumbent Republican Tim Echols faces Democratic challenger Alicia Johnson in District 2. Incumbent Republican Fitz Johnson is being challenged by Democrat Peter Hubbard in District 3.



After a long court battle, a special election to fill two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission is well underway.

What we know:

The final day of early voting is now underway in the Georgia PSC race.

Tim Echols and Alicia M. Johnson (Campaign photos)

In District 2, incumbent Republican Tim Echols faces Democratic challenger Alicia Johnson.

Fitz Johnson and Peter Hubbard (Campaign photos)

In District 3, Democrat Peter Hubbard is running against incumbent Republican Fitz Johnson.

What they're saying:

"This is a board that governs kitchen table issues, largely energy prices and a few other issues like broadband and telecommunications," Republican strategist Brian Robinson explained. "But it is the energy prices that are certainly what is getting people’s attention, and both sides are making an affordability argument."

A normally quiet race is getting a lot of attention this election as Democrats hope to gain two seats on the Republican-controlled board.

"I am hearing from my sources that Republicans are very, very worried about the money that's being spent," said Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson. "And also the messaging is really being portrayed a little bit better and conveyed to voters better right now from the Democrats."

Both parties are campaigning heavily ahead of the Nov. 4 election as Georgia voters decide who will influence what they pay for power.

"Republicans have invested in our grid and in reliability, and they are investing now in new generation to meet hugely rising demands. And we don’t think that the Democrats are going to be as open to meeting those demands that are arising," Robinson said. "And what happens when you have scarcity? Higher prices and less reliability."

What you can do:

Georgia voters can check their registration status, find polling locations, and view a personalized sample ballot by visiting the state’s official My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The site also lists early voting locations, polling hours, and accepted forms of ID.

Voters who plan to cast a ballot by mail can use the same site to request and track their absentee ballot. For official election information, contact your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division.