Georgia Power customers could see reduced electric bills in 2025

There's a little bit of good news coming for Georgia Power customers.

The Georgia Public Service Commission unanimously approved a motion this week to pass along $122 million in savings back to the company's customers.

The utility company says the rate relief is due to the state lowering the corporate tax rate.

"Recent rate increases and increases in the cost of fuel have put a strain on Georgia Power customers," said PSC Commissioner Fitz Johnson, who made the motion. "I want to make sure that savings we know are coming will come as soon as possible. I thank my fellow commissioners for joining me to approve this rate relief."

Georgia Power estimates that the bill will save customers an estimated $2.25 per month.

Customers will begin seeing the savings on their bills beginning in January.