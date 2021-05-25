Georgia party shooting suspect arrested in Arkansas after shooting officer in Memphis, police say

The man who Cobb County police said shot up a home after being denied entry into a party over the weekend triggered a multi-state manhunt that spans from Georgia to Mississippi to Tennessee and finally to Arkansas where he was eventually arrested Tuesday evening.

Cody Demmitt was taken into custody in the woods behind a home in St. Francis County, Arkansas after a standoff with police early Tuesday evening. Just hours earlier, Tennessee officials said he shot a Southaven, Mississippi police officer in South Memphis a little before 1 p.m. Central Time.

FOX 13 Memphis reported Officer Roy Hurst, who is on the FBI’s Safe Street Task Force, was shot in the left forearm and was taken to an area hospital in non-critical condition. That was according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

A Mississippi officer working a special FBI task force was shot near Mallory Avenue and Riverport Road in Memphis on May 25, 2021. (FOX 13 Memphis)

Investigators said Dermitt then fled the scene in a stolen unmarked police cruiser and headed into Arkansas.

He was eventually taken into custody about 8 hours later, the Arkansas State Police said.

A SWAT team makes an arrest behind a house on County Road 130 near Palestine, Arkansas on May 25, 2021. (WREG-TV)

Dermitt was wanted for an incident that happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Cobb County police said Dermitt shot up a home and injured the homeowner in the shoulder after he wasn't allowed to attend a party there. Investigators took out warrants for aggravated assault.

It was not immediately known what additional charges will be filed against Dermitt for his actions in Tennessee and Arkansas.

Cody Demmitt (Cobb County Police Department)

FOX 15 Little Rock reported the FBI is handling the investigation there.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta.

