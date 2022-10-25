Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say

article

A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.

At the scene, investigators say they found evidence the location had been targeted for what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

Responding officers quickly saw the suspects in the shooting fleeing the scene, which led to a police chase. The chase ended on the 300 block of Woodland Drive when the car driven by the suspect crashed into the officer chasing them.

The four suspects, identified as Carson Harris Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan O'Neal Richards, and Xavion D'onte Fluellen, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during a crime, obstruction of an officer, fleeing/attempt to elude a police officer, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen firearm,

Officials say the officer involved in the crash was injured. Their identity and severity of their injuries have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the circumstances behind the crash.