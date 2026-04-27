Georgia Military College teacher arrested for sexual contact with minor

The Brief A former Georgia Military College teacher is accused of sexual contact with a minor. Investigators say the alleged incidents happened at a church in Milledgeville. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the case remains active and ongoing.



A former teacher at Georgia Military College's preparatory school is facing multiple charges after investigators say he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor at a church in Milledgeville.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 24-year-old Michael Talton Lee Barnes, of Haddock, is charged with four counts of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

According to officials, the Georgia Military College Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations involving Barnes on April 24.

Preliminary findings indicate Barnes had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor at a local church in Milledgeville.

Barnes was arrested and booked into the Baldwin County Jail.

Dig deeper:

According to The Union-Recorder, Barnes is a 2019 graduate of GMC Prep and was an 8th-grade physical education teacher, assistant coach of the school's varsity football program, and head basketball coach at the middle school.

The Union-Recorder also reported that Barnes was immediately terminated by the school once they learned of the allegations.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional details may be released as they become available.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI’s regional investigative office in Milledgeville or submit tips anonymously.