article

What does it take to be considered "middle class" in the United States? Well, it depends on where you live.

Researchers at consumer finance site SmartAsset analyzed the high and low-ends of the range of middle-class salaries in 100 large cities and all 50 states using data from 2021 taken by the U.S. Census Bureau and using the Pew Research Center's definition of "middle class" as Americans whose income ranges from two-thirds to two times the median household income.

Their research found that Atlanta the median household income is $74,107 with the middle class income ranging from $49,652 to $148,214. That ranks the capital of Georgia No. 31 on the survey's list.

While that might sound pricey to some people, it pales in comparison to Fremont, California, which the study says is home to the wealthiest middle class of any large jurisdiction in America with a median household income of $155,968.

On the other side of the scale is Cleveland, Ohio with a median household income of $35,562 and a middle class range of $23,827 to $71,124.

The nation’s median household income was $70,784 in 2021, according to census data.

Georgia's was slightly less than the national average, with a median household income of $66,559 and a range from $44,595 to $133,118, the study found.

The researchers said they found that the middle class has been shrinking with the percentage of adults living in middle-income households falling by more than 10% over the last 50 years.

To see the full study, tap or click here.

KTVU contributed to this report.