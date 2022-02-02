2 Georgia men sentenced for dogfighting ring, cocaine trafficking

article

Two Georgia men were sentenced to more than a decade each in federal prison this week for running a multi-state dog-fighting and cocaine trafficking ring.

Jarvis Lockett, 41, of Warner Robins, and Christopher Raines, 51, of Talbotton, were sentenced on Tuesday. Court documents show the criminal organization was based out of Roberta, Georgia, but stretched from Florida, through north Georgia, and into Alabama. Authorities said the criminal activity occurred between May 2019 and February 2020, when law enforcement officials raided 15 homes and seized more than 150 dogs used for organized fights.

Investigators were able to piece together Lockett’s activities based on text messages that show he was attending dog fights, even acting as a referee at one meet, winning $16,000 in another, trying to buy at a fighting dog for $10,000, planning several fights, and killing an unaggressive dog. They also wrote about purchasing large amounts of cocaine and spending a quarter of million dollars on illegal drugs with money he obtained from Raines.

Investigators said a confidential informant had purchased cocaine from Lockett at his Roberta home in the summer of 2019.

During the raid on Feb. 26, 2020, investigators recovered cash, cocaine and evidence of dogfighting activities including veterinary penicillin, break sticks, photos of fighting dogs, a dog weight training vest, a dog-fighting pit, a dog treadmill, and blood-stained carpet and walls. Investigators also recovered 14 dogs which had scarring consistent with dogs being used for dog-fighting activities.

At another location owned by Lockett in Warner Robins, investigators found a pit bull terrier dog that was extremely injured and lethargic. The injuries had been stapled shut. The dog died two days later of his injuries. They also found other evidence of dogfighting activity including medicine and supplies to treat animals for injuries sustained from dog-fighting activities, a notepad containing dog names and dollar amounts, a 50-pound digital scale, paperwork from a veterinary clinic, a blender with dog food and medicine, dog breeding registration certificates and several bags of cash.

Picture of a dog used in a dogfighting ring in Middle Georgia. Two men were sentenced in federal court for running that ring and cocaine trafficking on Feb. 1, 2022. (US Department of Justice)

Raines’ drug distribution and dog-fighting activities were uncovered during the course of the investigation. During the execution of a search warrant, investigators recovered 41 dogs used in dog-fighting. The dogs were malnourished with scars, hair loss and spliced ears. Agents seized many items used in dog-fighting including a skin stapler, IV kits, veterinary medical supplies and dog breeding certificates. In his plea agreement, Raines admitted that he was a manager or supervisor in the criminal organization and was responsible for drug transactions ranging from a quarter to 1.5 kilograms of cocaine.

"Lockett and Raines were conspirators in a criminal enterprise that profited from the suffering of both animal and human victims," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. "Dog-fighting is closely associated with other serious crimes, and today’s sentences show that those who engage in this cruel and inhumane practice face significant prison time."

"This multi-state investigation began with Jarvis Lockett, who was an active and aggressive participant in the dog-fighting world," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary of the Middle District of Georgia. "Federal, state and local law enforcement meticulously followed every lead, and their unwavering commitment to justice has put an end to a complex and deadly dog-fighting and drug distribution network. Violent dog-fighting circles are proven breeding grounds for a wide range of criminal activities that harm the well-being of our communities and will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia."

"We have investigated animal cruelty cases in the past, so initially when this information came in, we thought that it would involve a handful of local people fighting dogs for sport," said Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese. "What started out as a local investigation soon turned into a complex investigation that included people from multiple states and all walks of life. It is impossible to comprehend just how cruel these dogs were being treated for the purpose of training them to kill. Our team rescued 168 pit bulls during the execution of the search warrants and not the first dog acted aggressively toward the officers. The dogs just wanted attention and love. Organized dogfighting is a dark, sick and disgusting culture that has no place in our society."

Lockett was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison with three years of supervised release to follow.

Raines was sentenced to serve 135 months in prison with five years of supervised release and must pay a fine of $10,000.

U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III presided over both hearings.

