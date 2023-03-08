New rules could be approved soon to sell, produce medical marijuana in Georgia

After passing and then rescinding rules for medical marijuana sales, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is once again on the path forward.

The commission held a rules meeting on Wednesday discussing the revised criteria set to be voted on for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance.

Last month, the previously unanimously approved rules were rescinded after it was discovered a notice of the meeting was not sent to the Office of Legislative Counsel, as prescribed by law.

The new rules and the proper notices were posted Wednesday. Once approved and certified, the rules would make way for low THC dispensaries to open, but officials have not specifically said when distribution will begin.

Planned locations include Marietta, Newnan, and Macon.

The commission says it fixed several scribing errors in the previous rules. Those proposed rules have since been posted on the commission website.

The commission will hold another meeting next Wednesday at 4 p.m. which will also be livestreamed.

Back in September 2022, the commission granted two companies production licenses to grow medical marijuana.

The two winning companies, Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia, will be able to cultivate medical marijuana oil on 100,000 square feet of indoor growing space.

Each company will be authorized to open five dispensaries, which will serve only registered patients.

The state first authorized medical marijuana oil in 2015 to treat illnesses including severe seizures, Parkinson’s disease and terminal cancers. But there is still no legal way to buy it in Georgia, although nearly 25,000 patients have gotten physician approval and been placed on a state registry. Patients have gone to other states or bought through underground markets.