Georgia man sentenced to life for sex trafficking young teen

A metro Atlanta man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of sex trafficking a 15-year-old Cobb County girl who had run away from home.

What we know:

Ramirez Morris was found guilty following a week-long trial in Douglas County. Prosecutors say he and his girlfriend, Talisa Anderson, trafficked the teen for sex over a two-month period in 2023.

The case came to light after deputies discovered an online ad offering the underage girl for sex. The child was rescued from a Quality Inn in Lithia Springs, where she was found in Anderson’s custody.

Anderson, who worked in the leasing office of the apartment complex where the teen lived, built a relationship with her and used that trust to recruit the girl into trafficking, according to Assistant District Attorney Victoria Hicks.

What they're saying:

"She’s the person you would go to turn in your check for rent," Hicks said. "And it eventually became a recruiting tactic into trafficking."

Anderson introduced the victim to Morris, who prosecutors say acted as her pimp. Anderson took on what Hicks described as the role of a "bottom girl," a term used for someone already involved in sex trafficking who helps recruit and manage victims.

"They took the victim to get her hair done, they took her to get her nails done, new clothes," Hicks said.

Anderson pleaded guilty to trafficking and testified against Morris at trial. She was sentenced to 25 years, with the first five to be served in custody.

Morris, who has a prior conviction for manslaughter, received a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Hicks said the case should serve as a warning for families and communities.

"One, educate your children who a trusted adult is," she said. "And also, not just to families but anyone in the community—when you see signs, say something."