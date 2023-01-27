Georgia man sentenced to 50 years for dismembering woman after her fatal overdose

article

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia to hide her death from an overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday.

Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg, West Virginia for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death and other charges.

Officials say, Banks traveled from Georgia to West Virginia to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride in various motel and hotels rooms across multiple counties.

In total, officials say he trafficked and distributed over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamines.

After a Fairmont woman died of an overdose in Lewis County in 2018, Banks and Terrick Robinson took her body to Georgia, where they dismembered her and disposed of the body at a landfill, according to court records.

Robinson, who was also a Cartersville native, was sentenced in 2020 to life in prison plus 10 years in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.