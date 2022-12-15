Georgia man says checked bag with registered gun inside missing after flying from Denver

A Duluth man fears the worst after his luggage goes missing. He says his gun was inside the bag he checked at the Denver airport on Tuesday.

"As heightened as this priority should be people are just like, oh well. It is what it is." Fred Cimato, retiree says.

During an interview on Thursday, Cimato showed off the stack of paperwork including a lost baggage claims, police reports, emails, and other documents he has compiled since his gun went missing three days ago.

"That's the first time it's ever happened to me. I'm very concerned about it," Cimato says.

Cimato flew Frontier Airlines out of Denver back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He says he followed proper procedure when he checked his bag, which contained his registered weapon.

"I watched the baggage claim representative from Frontier Airlines put the bag on the X-ray machine. I watched TSA agent watch the bag go through the X-ray machine. After it went through the machine, the agent handed it back to the Frontier baggage claims people," he said.

That's the last time he saw it.

He boarded his flight to Atlanta, but when he went to pick up his gun at Frontier's baggage claim office which is standard procedure for a checked weapon, it wasn't there.

"I have called them a minimum a hundred times. I've contacted the Denver Police Department. I've contacted TSA and Atlanta airport filed a case with them," he said.

Cimato fears the gun may have been stolen.

"I'm afraid that thing is going to land in the wrong hands and something tragic is going to happen and it's going to have my name on it," he said,

His frustration grows as each day passes, and no indication anyone's actively trying to recover the missing weapon.

"I really think I have exhausted just about everybody I should be reporting this to but nobody's gotten back to me, nobody. It's been three days now since my bag has been missing," he said.

FOX 5 reached out to Frontier Airlines, but has not heard back from representatives as of early Thursday evening.