Georgia man pleads guilty to shoving ICE officer into highway during traffic stop

The Brief Ricardo Trejo-Martinez pleaded guilty to shoving an ICE officer into oncoming traffic during a May 20 stop. Federal officials say the assault endangered the officer’s life and followed Trejo-Martinez’s refusal to identify himself. Sentencing is set for January 20, 2026, after his July 1 indictment.



Ricardo Trejo-Martinez has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal immigration officer during a traffic stop in northeast Georgia, according to federal prosecutors.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Trejo-Martinez, 41, shoved an Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer into a four-lane highway during a May 20 stop in Commerce. The officer was attempting to execute an administrative arrest warrant when Trejo-Martinez refused to provide identification.

"All law enforcement officers must be allowed to perform their duties free from violent attacks," Hertzberg said. "My office will prosecute anyone who assaults a federal officer in this district."

Prosecutors said the officer was pushed into oncoming traffic, placing the officer’s life in danger.

"Violence against law enforcement is unacceptable and will never be tolerated," said Steven N. Schrank, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama. "HSI, alongside our law enforcement partners, is committed to holding accountable those who resort to violence against the brave men and women who work tirelessly to protect our communities."

What's next:

Trejo-Martinez, a Mexican national from Querétaro, was indicted July 1. Sentencing is scheduled for January 20, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.