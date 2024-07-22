Georgia man pleads guilty to drug trafficking, faces life in prison

A Georgia man pleaded guilty to armed drug trafficking in federal court on Monday. He faces up to life in prison.

Mandrell Antwoin Hull, 43, of Winterville, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While Hull faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years, a judge could sentence him to life in prison.

"Repeat offenders who continually disregard the law and whose actions harm our communities must be held accountable," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Our office will continue to do everything in our power to support the efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement to uphold the law and keep our neighborhoods safe."

What is Mandrell Antwoin Hull accused of?

Prosecutors say Hull was on supervised release for a 2018 federal conviction for marijuana distribution when the United States Probation Office asked the FBI in Athens to search his home in Oglethorpe County. On April 11, 2023, the FBI raided his home, believing he was storing illegal drugs inside his home. Inside, prosecutors say cocaine, more than $32,000 in cash, and a loaded 9mm pistol were found.

"Criminals like Hull continue to plague our communities with blatant disregard for the safety of others and reckless indifference to the law. It is only through our local and federal partnerships that we are able to put a stop to these violent repeat offenders," said Robert Gibbs, Senior Supervisory Special Agent of FBI Atlanta's Athens office. "This case is another example of how the FBI and our law enforcement partners are dedicated to keeping the streets of Georgia safe for everyone in our community."

According to court records, Hull has five prior felony convictions in Athens-Clarke County and one felony conviction in Gwinnett County. Those were in addition to his previous federal felony conviction.

No word on when his sentencing hearing would be held.