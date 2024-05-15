Georgia teen accepted into 231 schools, awarded $14.7M in scholarships

A Georgia teenager will fulfill her dream of going to college after getting accepted into more than 230 schools.

Liberty County High School graduate Madison Crowell earned nearly $15 million in scholarships.

The 18-year-old aspiring physical therapist is from Hinesville about 45 minutes southwest of Savannah near Fort Stewart. Her family moved there four years ago.

In the fall, Crowell will head to High Point University in North Carolina to study science on a full-tuition scholarship. She wants to eventually earn a doctorate in physical therapy.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Madison Crowell (Liberty County High School)

Her top three pieces of advice for other students are to always prioritize yourself, stay organized, and keep and positive outlook on things.