Lawmakers want Georgia Lottery to pay for Pre-K

Revenue generated from the Georgia Lottery has helped Georgia students realize their college dreams since 1993.

Now, state lawmakers want to use part of a 100-billion-dollar lottery surplus to help kids on the front end, by overhauling Georgia's Pre-K program in order to better prepare students for primary and secondary school.

The plan would cost $100 million annually. The funds would come out of the lottery reserves.

Georgia Pre-K

The money would be used to reduce class sizes, increase operating funds and the number of Pre-K programs, and raise teacher salaries.

House leaders said the proposals are long overdue and would ensure Georgia students receive the best start possible.

"It's time we take action. We're going to work very closely with the Senate and the Governor's office to see how many of these we get across the finish line. This will make a difference," House Speaker Jon Burns told reporters.

Georgia State Capitol Building

If approved, Georgia DECAL Commissioner Amy Jacobs said the investment in early education would yield long-term benefits.

"Georgia Pre-K has been around for 31 years in Georgia," Commissioner Jacobs noted. "We've had a lot of support from previous governors, and always the General Assembly, but this one really takes it to the next level."