Georgia Lottery Success: 5 lucky players wake up to Powerball tickets worth $50K, $150K

A fortunate player in Michigan is now a mega-millionaire after purchasing the winning Powerball ticket. Ticket sales propelled the jackpot to $824.4 million by the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

However, that doesn't mean some Georgia residents aren't feeling pretty good this morning.

Two tickets were sold in Georgia, each worth $150,000, and three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold, as reported on the Georgia Lottery website.

Additionally, 24 players won $300 each, and 160 players won $100.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and 01.

If you are feeling disappointed about not winning, keep in mind that the money spent benefits the education fund in Georgia. In fact, $1.516 billion was generated for education in 2023, and more than $27 billion has been raised for education in Georgia since the lottery began.

As for the rest of the money, here's where it went:

Prizes: $3.85 billion

Commissions (retailers): $320.5 million

Vendor fees: $191 million

Operating expenses: $57 million

Almost 1,400 players have become millionaires since the inception of the Georgia Lottery.

Monday night's cash value is $408.9 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment. Or, the winner can choose to take the annuity option, which is 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.



